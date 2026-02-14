Logo
Alpine skiing-Italy teen D'Antonio suffers suspected ACL tear in training fall
Alpine skiing-Italy teen D'Antonio suffers suspected ACL tear in training fall

FILE PHOTO: Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Women's Team Combined Slalom - Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre, Belluno, Italy - February 10, 2026. Giada D'Antonio of Italy reacts after her run during the Women's Team Combined Slalom REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

14 Feb 2026 09:40PM
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Feb 14 : The youngest skier on Italy's Alpine team, Giada D'Antonio, crashed during training at the Olympics on Saturday and sustained a suspected ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee, the Italian Winter Sports Federation said.

D'Antonio, 16, regarded as one of the rising talents in Italy's Alpine squad, was training in Dobbiaco, about 30 km from Cortina, ahead of the women's slalom scheduled for Wednesday, when she fell after straddling a gate.

"A Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan revealed a sprain to her right knee, with a suspected tear of the anterior cruciate ligament," FISI said in a statement.

The federation added that D'Antonio's condition would be further evaluated in the afternoon by its Medical Commission, which will provide a definitive assessment.

Earlier this week, D'Antonio failed to finish her Alpine combined race after losing a ski during her slalom run.

Source: Reuters
