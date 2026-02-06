Alpine Skiing-Italy's Brignone unsure if she will race on Sunday in Cortina

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 6 : Italian skier Federica Brignone said on Friday she is still not sure she will take part in Sunday's downhill race at the Milano Cortina Olympics.

Brignone is still assessing her physical condition after an accident in April left her with multiple leg fractures and a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

"I don't even know if I'll do the downhill on Sunday, I'm just happy to be here," Brignone said after her first training session in Cortina.

The 35-year-old skier said her injury had been more serious than that of U.S. Lindsey Vonn, who ruptured her ACL in Crans Montana but plans to compete on Sunday.

"If her injury had been as serious as mine, Vonn wouldn't be here, because three days after the accident I was in a wheelchair. But she's a great woman and very courageous," Brignone told reporters.

Before the accident, the Italian skier had been considered one of the favourites for the Winter Games alongside teammate Sofia Goggia.

On Friday evening, Brignone will carry the Italian flag in Cortina together with three other athletes, marking her first Olympic Games on home snow.

"I've never raced at a home Olympics. Everything has been different from the start - I had never arrived at an Olympics in my own car. I've always been in the athletes' village," she said.

Milano Cortina Winter Games will until February 22.

(Writing by Sara Rossi, Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)