Alpine Skiing-Italy's youngest skiers caught between emotions and focus at first Games

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 11 : Italy's youngest Alpine skiers, 16-year-old Giada D'Antonio and Anna Trocker, 17, are working hard to keep their emotions in check as they compete in their first Olympics.

Trocker, born in the northern city of Bolzano, finished 10th in Tuesday's women's combined race alongside Nicole Delago.

D'Antonio, paired with Nicole's sister Nadia, did not finish after losing a ski during her slalom run.

"That's how it went, but I'm still happy to be here. I feel very grateful, but this is only the beginning," D'Antonio said.

Born to an Italian father and a Colombian mother, D'Antonio is seen as a rising star in Italy's Alpine squad, but her selection for the Olympic team has sparked debate given she has never won any major races.

"I hope that in the future I will be able to continue like this, if not better, and therefore participate in many more Olympics," she said.

One of the biggest challenges for young athletes is not letting their emotions get the better of them, as they are not used to handling the pressure of the Olympics.

"I'm 16. At my age it isn't easy. Although it's difficult for me sometimes too, I try not to give up, I try to do my best," D'Antonio added.

Trocker, who lives in the small town of Fie allo Sciliar, home to fewer than 4,000 people and about 20km from Bolzano, clocked a slalom time of 45.19 seconds - faster than U.S. star Mikaela Shiffrin, who completed the run in 45.38.

"I really wasn't expecting it. I'm very happy to enjoy this wonderful experience," Trocker said.

"I was a bit nervous at the start because Nicole (Delago) had a great run, but I managed to stay focused," she added.