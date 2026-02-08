Alpine skiing-Johnson wins downhill after big crash for teammate Vonn

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 8 : World champion Breezy Johnson won the women's Alpine skiing downhill at the Milano Cortina Olympics on Sunday in a race interrupted by U.S. teammate Lindsey Vonn crashing out.

Germany's Emma Aicher took the silver medal, 0.04 of a second slower, and Italy's home favourite Sofia Goggia had to settle for bronze, according to provisional results.

Johnson's Olympic title, on Cortina d'Ampezzo's sunlit Olimpia delle Tofane piste, came exactly a year after she won world championship gold at Saalbach, Austria.