Alpine skiing-Johnson wins downhill after big crash for teammate Vonn
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Women's Downhill - Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre, Belluno, Italy - February 08, 2026. Breezy Johnson of United States reacts after her run during the women's downhill REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Women's Downhill - Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre, Belluno, Italy - February 08, 2026. Breezy Johnson of United States in action during the women's downhill REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
08 Feb 2026 07:59PM
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 8 : World champion Breezy Johnson won the women's Alpine skiing downhill at the Milano Cortina Olympics on Sunday in a race interrupted by U.S. teammate Lindsey Vonn crashing out.

Germany's Emma Aicher took the silver medal, 0.04 of a second slower, and Italy's home favourite Sofia Goggia had to settle for bronze, according to provisional results.

Johnson's Olympic title, on Cortina d'Ampezzo's sunlit Olimpia delle Tofane piste, came exactly a year after she won world championship gold at Saalbach, Austria.

Source: Reuters
