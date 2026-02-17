Alpine skiing-Meillard's slalom triumph cements 'golden era' of Swiss skiing

BORMIO, Italy, Feb 16 : Loic Meillard's commanding victory at the Winter Olympics on Monday ended a decades-long drought in Alpine skiing's most technical discipline and reinforced the nation’s status as the sport’s benchmark.

Meillard, 29, is the first Swiss man to win a gold in slalom since Edy Reinalter in 1948 in St Moritz. Meillard's success brings Switzerland's medal tally in Alpine skiing to eight, more than any other nation at the Milano Cortina Games, underscoring the momentum behind the nation's male Alpine squad.

"We live in a golden era in Switzerland, with so many athletes that can perform," said Meillard, who also won gold in the same event at last year's World Championships.

"It's just... crazy what's been happening in the last few years, and so everyone has to enjoy it as much as possible because most likely it will not stay like that for the next 10 years, but at least we will keep on pushing each other and keep on trying our best," he added.

SWISS TEAM DOMINANT

Led by three-time Olympic winner Franjo von Allmen, the Swiss men's team claimed four golds, two silvers and two bronzes. Meillard got a complete set by winning silver in the team combined race and bronze in the giant slalom.

"Winning the Olympics one year after being world champ is something very special, something I was hoping I would score," Meillard said. "But between our wishes and our dreams and the reality, sometimes there is a difference."

Teammates said the victory was well-deserved for an all-rounder who ranks fourth in the overall World Cup standings and seventh in slalom.

"To be perfectly honest, it's not a big surprise. I can't think back to any day in training where I've been quicker than him over the past probably seven years," teammate Daniel Yule said.

Meillard said he felt sorry about seeing the disappointed reaction of Norwegian skier Atle Lie McGrath, who led after the first run but failed to finish, because he understood how devastating falling short of a big victory could be.

"We all know how... disappointing it is in that situation, to fall short of a medal. Many of us have lived the moment with that suffering," he said.