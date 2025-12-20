Alpine skiing-Norwegian Steen Olsen to miss Olympics after knee operation

Dec 19 : Norwegian alpine skier Alexander Steen Olsen will miss the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery, he said on Friday.
The 24-year-old, a World Championship silver medallist in the team event in 2023, said he had struggled with a knee injury for a long time and that surgery became the last resort, which he underwent at the start of the month.
Steen Olsen has claimed three World Cup victories and has a total of five podium finishes. Most recently, he won the giant slalom in Schladming, Austria, in January.