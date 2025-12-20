Alpine skiing-Norwegian Steen Olsen to miss Olympics after knee operation

Dec ‌19 : Norwegian alpine skier Alexander Steen Olsen will miss the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and the rest of the ‌season after undergoing knee ‌surgery, he said on Friday.

The 24-year-old, a World Championship silver medallist in the team event in 2023, said ‍he had struggled with a knee injury for a long time and that surgery ​became the ‌last resort, which he underwent at the start ​of the month.

Steen Olsen has ⁠claimed three World ‌Cup victories and has ​a total of five podium finishes. Most recently, ‍he won the giant slalom ⁠in Schladming, Austria, in ​January.