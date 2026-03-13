Alpine skiing-Odermatt wins men's overall World Cup for fifth year in a row

March 13 : Switzerland's Marco Odermatt clinched the overall men's Alpine skiing World Cup crystal globe for the fifth year in a row on Friday and the downhill title for the third successive season.

Odermatt knew he had retained the downhill globe before leaving the starting gate in Courchevel, France, after compatriot and sole rival Franjo von Allmen failed to score.

With one downhill remaining in Norway on March 21, the 28-year-old Odermatt has an insurmountable advantage over the triple gold medallist of 235 points in the speed standings.

Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr took the 100 points with his first win of the season, and first in downhill since 2022, 0.09 ahead of Italian Giovanni Franzoni in second place. Odermatt was third and 0.31 off the pace.

Von Allmen, a triple gold medallist at last month's Milano Cortina Olympics, skied out after starting 12th in a race brought forward from Saturday due to weather forecasts and that saw several lower-ranked skiers crash heavily into the catch fences.

He needed to win but Odermatt, 14th out of the start hut, would have been champion regardless with a position of 10th or higher.

In the overall standings, Odermatt now leads Norwegian-born Brazilian Lucas Pinheiro Braathen by an insurmountable 632 points with six races remaining.

That outcome was a formality since Pinheiro Braathen, the 2026 Olympic giant-slalom champion, is a technical skier who does not compete in downhill.

ODERMATT ENJOYS ANOTHER "AMAZING DAY"

"An amazing day for me once again," Odermatt told FIS television. "Super happy with my race today with another podium. To secure those globes once again early ... means you are far ahead and that makes it even more special today.

"All the tracks (pistes) are totally different to each other, different terrain and snow conditions. And to always find the best solution to be able to fight for the top spot, this is the most difficult thing in our sport.

"And this makes me a little bit proud that I am managing this so well to be always there."

The Swiss joins Marc Girardelli, an Austrian who won five titles skiing for Luxembourg, in second place on the all-time list of overall men's world champions. Austrian Marcel Hirscher won eight.

Odermatt has won nine races this season - four in downhill, three in giant-slalom and two in super-G. He also took two silvers and a bronze at the Olympics.

The World Cup champion now has 10 titles in various disciplines and also leads the super-G and giant slalom standings. There are two super-Gs scheduled for Courchevel this weekend before the final race in Kvitfjell, Norway.

"It's not everything in my pocket yet, so for sure you have to go to the finals and still want to perform there as well. You want to finish up the season with strong skiing in the individual races," said Odermatt.

"But if you already have a globe or two this is very nice."