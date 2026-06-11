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Alpine skiing-Ospelt beats Eliasch by one vote to become FIS president
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Alpine skiing-Ospelt beats Eliasch by one vote to become FIS president

11 Jun 2026 08:30PM (Updated: 11 Jun 2026 09:55PM)
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June 11 : Liechtenstein's Alexander Ospelt beat incumbent Johan Eliasch by one vote on Thursday to take over as president of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS).

Eliasch, a British-Swedish businessman seeking another four-year term at the helm as a candidate representing Georgia rather than Britain or Sweden, polled 64 votes to Ospelt's 65 with no abstentions at the FIS congress in Belgrade.

Some of the larger ski nations have questioned FIS' spending priorities and the direction of the federation under Eliasch's leadership, with the president seeking to centralise the sport's commercial rights.

Eliasch, 64, will lose his membership of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as a result of the vote.

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He had stood as a candidate in the IOC presidential election won in March last year by Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry and he suggested in a concession speech, after congratulating Ospelt, that the Olympic body had sought to influence the FIS vote. 

The IOC declined to comment on Eliasch's suggestion.

"The IOC acknowledges the results of the FIS presidential election and congratulates new FIS President Mr. Alexander Ospelt," an IOC spokesperson told Reuters. "We thank Mr Johan Eliasch for his work as FIS President and IOC Member. We will not add any further comment on the election results.”

Source: Reuters
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