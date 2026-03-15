Alpine skiing-Race cancellation hands Odermatt men's World Cup  super-G globe

March 15 : Switzerland's Marco Odermatt added the World Cup Alpine skiing men's super-G Crystal Globe to his overall and downhill titles after the penultimate race of the season was cancelled on Sunday.

Organisers called off the super-G in Courchevel, France, due to heavy overnight snowfall and fog making the slope unsafe to race on. A super-G on Saturday was also cancelled.

They said the races would not be replaced, leaving Odermatt 158 points clear of Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr with one race to come in Norway on March 22 and 100 points for a win.

Odermatt is also in the running for the giant slalom title, leading Norwegian-born Brazilian Lucas Pinheiro Braathen by 48 points with one race to go.

The Swiss has won the overall World Cup for the fifth season in a row and the downhill for the third consecutive year.