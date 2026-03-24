Alpine skiing-Shiffrin on brink of overall World Cup title after record slalom win

LILLEHAMMER, Norway, March 24 : U.S. Alpine ski great Mikaela Shiffrin stood on the brink of a record-equalling sixth overall women's World Cup title on Tuesday after winning the final slalom of the season in Norway.

The commanding victory in Hafjell was a record-extending 110th of the 31-year-old's World Cup career and a record ninth slalom win in 10 races this season.

Shiffrin moved 85 points clear of German rival Emma Aicher overall, with only 100 points remaining to be won from Wednesday's final giant slalom in the resort near 1994 Olympic venue Lillehammer.

The American had already clinched the slalom World Cup title for a record ninth time and another Overall Globe would equal the women's record six that Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell has held since the 1970s.

Shiffrin was fastest by 1.10 seconds in the first leg and finished 1.32 clear of Switzerland's Wendy Holdener with Eicher completing the podium.