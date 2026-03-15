Logo
Logo

Sport

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin extends World Cup overall lead with slalom win
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin extends World Cup overall lead with slalom win

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin extends World Cup overall lead with slalom win

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom - Are, Sweden - March 15, 2026 Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. in action during the first run PHOTOGRAPHER/TT News Agency via REUTERS

15 Mar 2026 08:56PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

March 15 : U.S. Alpine ski great Mikaela Shiffrin extended her World Cup overall lead to 140 points on Sunday with an eighth slalom win from nine races.

Olympic champion Shiffrin has already won the slalom crystal globe and Sunday was her record-extending 109th World Cup victory across all disciplines.

The American's closest rival Emma Aicher of Germany was second in the race in Are, Sweden, ahead of Switzerland's Wendy Holdener.

There are four races remaining, worth a total of 400 points, at next week's World Cup finals in Norway.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Shiffrin, chasing a sixth overall Crystal Globe, led Aicher by 0.51 of a second in Sunday's first run and won by a combined 0.94.

The American now has 1,286 points to Aicher's 1,146 with Switzerland's Camille Rast on 989.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement