Alpine skiing-Shiffrin misses a medal again in giant slalom

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 15 : U.S. Alpine ski great Mikaela Shiffrin missed out on an Olympic medal again on Sunday after finishing outside the top three in giant slalom at the Winter Games.

Shiffrin, the most successful skier in World Cup history, has not won an Olympic medal since 2018.

The American was seventh after the first run on Sunday and her second effort could not lift her into the podium places.

The 30-year-old finished fourth in a team combined with downhill champion Breezy Johnson last week and now has only the slalom remaining on her schedule.

Shiffrin has won seven of eight slaloms this seasons, however, and has already clinched the crystal globe in the discipline.