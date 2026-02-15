Logo
Logo

Sport

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin misses a medal again in giant slalom
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin misses a medal again in giant slalom

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin misses a medal again in giant slalom
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Women's Giant Slalom Run 2 - Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre, Belluno, Italy - February 15, 2026. Mikaela Shiffrin of United States reacts after her run during the Women's Giant Slalom Run 2 REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Alpine skiing-Shiffrin misses a medal again in giant slalom
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Women's Giant Slalom Run 2 - Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre, Belluno, Italy - February 15, 2026. Mikaela Shiffrin of United States reacts after her second run in the Women's Giant Slalom REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Alpine skiing-Shiffrin misses a medal again in giant slalom
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Women's Giant Slalom Run 2 - Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre, Belluno, Italy - February 15, 2026. Mikaela Shiffrin of United States reacts after her second run in the Women's Giant Slalom REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
15 Feb 2026 09:35PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 15 : U.S. Alpine ski great Mikaela Shiffrin missed out on an Olympic medal again on Sunday after finishing outside the top three in giant slalom at the Winter Games.

Shiffrin, the most successful skier in World Cup history, has not won an Olympic medal since 2018.

The American was seventh after the first run on Sunday and her second effort could not lift her into the podium places.   

The 30-year-old finished fourth in a team combined with downhill champion Breezy Johnson last week and now has only the slalom remaining on her schedule.

Shiffrin has won seven of eight slaloms this seasons, however, and has already clinched the crystal globe in the discipline.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement