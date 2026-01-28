Alpine skiing-Swiss Meillard wins giant slalom under Schladming lights

SCHLADMING, Austria, Jan 27 : Switzerland's Loic Meillard carved to victory in a floodlit World Cup giant slalom race on Tuesday as teammate Marco Odermatt finished just off the podium.

Meillard trailed first-run leader Lucas Pinheiro Braathen by 0.06 seconds but turned it around with a brilliant second run on the glistening icy slope in the Austrian resort.

Pinheiro Braathen was the last man down but lost time on some of the rutted turns and finished second, 0.73 seconds back.

French youngster Alban Elezi Cannaferina celebrated his first World Cup podium in stunning fashion after clocking the quickest second run to finish 0.90 slower overall.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Odermatt, the runaway World Cup leader and Olympic giant slalom champion, made up three places in his second run but had to settle for fourth place.

Meillard's second GS win of the season earned him 100 points and lifted him to third in the giant slalom standings, behind Pinheiro Braathen and Odermatt who has a 103-point advantage. Odermatt leads the overall standings by a massive 587 points.

Action continues on Wednesday with a slalom.