Alpine skiing-Vonn can win a medal, says coach Svindal
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Super G - St. Moritz, Switzerland - December 14, 2025 Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. with coach Aksel Lund Svindal during practice before the Women's Super G REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

06 Feb 2026 09:24PM
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Feb 6 : Lindsey Vonn can win a medal in Sunday's women's Olympic downhill despite her knee injury, coach Aksel Lund Svindal said on Friday after the U.S. Alpine ski great completed a first training run without problem.

"From what I saw today I think she can," the Norwegian told reporters at the finish area of the Olimpia delle Tofane piste when asked if Vonn could get a medal.

"There were reserves today. She looked symmetrical. And I mean, you've seen earlier this season that when she skis well, she can win. It's going to be hard but I think she could possibly bring that on Sunday."

Source: Reuters
