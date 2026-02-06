Alpine skiing-Vonn can win a medal, says coach Svindal

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Feb 6 : Lindsey Vonn can win a medal in Sunday's women's Olympic downhill despite her knee injury, coach Aksel Lund Svindal said on Friday after the U.S. Alpine ski great completed a first training run without problem.

"From what I saw today I think she can," the Norwegian told reporters at the finish area of the Olimpia delle Tofane piste when asked if Vonn could get a medal.

"There were reserves today. She looked symmetrical. And I mean, you've seen earlier this season that when she skis well, she can win. It's going to be hard but I think she could possibly bring that on Sunday."