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Alpine skiing-Vonn named in US team despite uncertain future
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Alpine skiing-Vonn named in US team despite uncertain future

Alpine skiing-Vonn named in US team despite uncertain future
FILE PHOTO: Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Women's Downhill 3rd Official Training - Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre, Belluno, Italy - February 07, 2026. Lindsey Vonn of United States in action REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel/File Photo
Alpine skiing-Vonn named in US team despite uncertain future
FILE PHOTO: Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Women's Downhill - Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre, Belluno, Italy - February 08, 2026. In this screen grab taken from a video shows Lindsey Vonn of United States crashing during the Women's Downhill. REUTERS/IOC/OBS/File Photo
Alpine skiing-Vonn named in US team despite uncertain future
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - VIP Arrivals - New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 U.S. Olympic ski racer Lindsey Vonn arrives at the stadium ahead of the match REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File Photo
08 Oct 2026 06:32PM
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Oct 8 : Lindsey Vonn has been named in the US Alpine ski team for the 2026-27 World Cup season despite uncertainty over her future in the sport as she recovers from surgery following a heavy crash at last February's Milano Cortina Olympics.

The U.S. team said in a statement that all named athletes had qualified based on existing Alpine criteria. Despite her injuries, Vonn was ranked 12th overall last season and fifth in the final downhill standings. 

She was also the highest ranked US female skier in Super-G.

The three-times Olympic medallist, who will be 42 this month, said in April she was unsure if she would return to competitive ski racing after suffering a complex tibia fracture in a crash during an Olympic downhill race on February 8.

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Vonn has had multiple surgeries since then.  

The World Cup season starts in Soelden, Austria, with a giant slalom on October 24. The first downhill is at Beaver Creek, Colorado on December 11.

Source: Reuters
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