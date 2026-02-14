Logo
Logo

Sport

Alpine skiing-Vonn to undergo fourth surgery in Italy, another when home
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Alpine skiing-Vonn to undergo fourth surgery in Italy, another when home

Alpine skiing-Vonn to undergo fourth surgery in Italy, another when home
Feb 6, 2026; Cortina d'Ampezzo, ITALY; Lindsey Vonn of the United States looks on during downhill training session during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images
Alpine skiing-Vonn to undergo fourth surgery in Italy, another when home
U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn lies in a hospital bed, after she crashed during the Women's Downhill, in Treviso, Italy, in this picture obtained from social media on February 11, 2026. @lindseyvonn via Instagram/via REUTERS
14 Feb 2026 01:46AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 13 : Lindsey Vonn said on Friday that she would undergo a fourth surgery following her horror crash in the Winter Olympics downhill, as the U.S. ski great described a slow and uncertain recovery in hospital.

Under treatment in the city of Treviso since last Sunday, the 41-year-old said she was “finally feeling more like myself” after some difficult days but warned she still had “a long, long way to go” with another operation scheduled for Saturday.

"Tomorrow, I'll have another surgery, and hopefully that goes well, and then I can potentially leave and go back home, at which point I will need another surgery," she said in a video posted on social media.

"Still don't know exactly what that entails yet until I get some better imaging, but it's kind of where I am right now."

Vonn, who suffered a complex leg fracture in the fall, said she remains largely immobile in hospital and is waiting to determine the full course of her rehabilitation.

She thanked medical staff, family and supporters for messages and gifts that had helped her through the ordeal, adding that watching her fellow Americans compete had lifted her spirits as she begins what is expected to be a lengthy recovery.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement