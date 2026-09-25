'Alvarez is in the past', says Deco as Barcelona embrace Raphinha reinvention

OEIRAS, Portugal, Sept 24 : Barcelona sporting director Deco slammed the door on a renewed pursuit of striker Julian Alvarez on Thursday after a summer chase that ended in frustration, and, unexpectedly, a new life for Raphinha as a centre forward.

Barcelona had spent the close season searching for a number nine after Robert Lewandowski left as a free agent for Major League Soccer, with Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez and Atletico Madrid's Alvarez high on their list.

But Deco, speaking to reporters at the Portugal Football Summit, said both paths had led nowhere.

"The idea has always been to bring in a forward with good movement and the ability to link up with others, and Julian (Alvarez) was one such player," Deco said.

"It hasn't been possible; we made an offer... the club has always said they wouldn't sell him, so we have to look for other solutions."

"Julian (Alvarez) is in the past; we have to look ahead, and we're happy. I hope he's doing well too, that he's helping his club," Deco added on whether the club would pursue the Argentine again in the mid-season transfer window.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta had spoken publicly about the club's interest in Alvarez in the close season, drawing an angry reaction from Atletico chief Miguel Angel Gil Marin, who accused the Catalan club of dishonesty and said the Argentine would "never, ever" be sold to them.

Barcelona eventually signed Gabriel Jesus as a rotational option for Hansi Flick's squad, but the surprise solution has come from within, with captain Raphinha moving from his hybrid attacking midfielder-right wing role into the centre forward position.

The Brazil international has exploded there, scoring 14 goals in eight matches, 12 in seven games in LaLiga, moving to the top of the scoring charts ahead of Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe.

"We are happy because we discovered a new face of Raphinha," Deco said. "But more important is that he's happy too.

"It is different for him, because sometimes he's not in contact with the ball all the time like he used to. He needs to be prepared to attack behind the defenders.

"We expected that he could do well, but not at this level."

Deco said Lautaro had also been seriously considered, but Barcelona quickly backed away once Inter made clear their captain was not available.

"At one point, amongst the strikers we were looking at, Lautaro was one of them," Deco said. "The moment the club told us he wasn't available, we didn't even try or discuss it any further."