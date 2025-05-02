American sprinter Kerley to miss Grand Slam Track meet after arrest

Twice Olympic 100 metres medallist Fred Kerley has been arrested and will not compete in Grand Slam Track's inaugural U.S.-based event in Miami this weekend, the circuit said on Friday.

Kerley, who won a bronze medal in the 100m final at the 2024 Paris Olympics and silver in the same distance at the 2020 Tokyo Games, was scheduled to compete in the 100m on Saturday and 200m on Sunday.

"Fred Kerley was arrested last night. The matter is under active investigation, and all inquiries should be directed to the Broward County Sheriff's Office," Grand Slam Track said in a statement. "Fred will not compete this weekend. We have no further comment at this time."

Reuters has contacted Kerley's representative for comment. The Broward County Sheriff's Office did not immediately provide details on Kerley's arrest when contacted by Reuters.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

According to media reports, the 29-year-old Kerley was charged with touch or strike battery following an altercation at the meet hotel and there was no timeline for his release.

Kerley competed in Grand Slam Track's inaugural meet last month in Kingston, Jamaica.

Grand Slam Track, which will hold four meets in 2025, was created by four-times Olympic gold medallist Michael Johnson.

The circuit is a direct challenge to the Diamond League, long the standard-bearer for the sport worldwide, which hosts 15 meetings each year in cities from Xiamen to Zurich.