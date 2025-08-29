Amorim says he is not leaving Man United despite experiencing doubts

MANCHESTER, England :If Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim sounded on the brink of resignation after their shock League Cup loss to fourth-tier Grimsby Town on Wednesday, he clarified his comments on Friday saying emotions got the better of him.

"Sometimes I want to quit, sometimes I want to be here for 20 years," Amorim told reporters ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Burnley. "Sometimes I love to be with my players, sometimes I don't want to be with them."

Despite overhauling their front three in the close season, United have one point from their first two league games. Their second-round elimination from the League Cup put Amorim in the hot seat and his post-game remarks only threw fuel on the fire.

"I think this is a little bit the limit. I think something has to change," he said after the game. "I think the team and the players spoke really loud today."

Asked if he wanted to quit, Amorim said: "I felt that after the game. I don't feel that now. So it's a little bit like that.

"Sometimes it's not the result, it's the way we lost that game. That is the thing that is hard to accept. Because we can do better," he added. "In this moment, we cover positions, fight for the ball, running, all these small things, sometimes we drop a little bit the level. The good thing is that we now have the next game to put that level up."

The 40-year-old Portuguese has been frank with reporters since he arrived last November after Erik ten Hag's sacking.

"I know when I speak I try to be honest and every time that we have one defeat like that (v Grimsby) I am going to say sometimes I hate my players, sometimes I love my players. This is my way of doing things," he said.

Amorim was unhappy about reports that Kobbie Mainoo, hailed as one of the club's best recent homegrown products, had requested a loan move before the transfer window closes.

"Until it is official I cannot say much. I want Kobbie to stay. He needs to fight for his place," Amorim said. "I understand players who don't play are disappointed but everyone will have the same opportunities to play."

Mainoo was an unused substitute in both of United's Premier League games, a 1-0 defeat by Arsenal and a 1-1 draw with Fulham. His only start came against Grimsby.