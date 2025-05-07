Amorim says Man United ready to suffer to reach Europa League final

Manchester United will have to push hard to win the Europa League semi-final against Athletic Bilbao despite their 3-0 win in the first leg, manager Ruben Amorim said on Wednesday.

United have put themselves in the driving seat for a place in the final in Bilbao thanks to three first-half goals in the Spanish city on Thursday.

The Old Trafford club is struggling domestically, however, languishing in 15th place in the Premier League and Amorim said they should take nothing for granted.

"If you look at our team, we cannot say today what is going to happen. There are some teams in any league that can understand the game is going to be like this and could change a little bit," Amorim told reporters.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We have to face the game as one more game. I feel we have to score to go to the next round. That is how we are going to approach the game. We will have to suffer a little bit to go to the final, and we are ready to suffer."

United will be without the services of centre back Matthijs de Ligt after the 25-year-old Dutchman picked up an injury in their 4-3 defeat at Brentford on Sunday.

"It's not a big issue, that is a good thing. He cannot play tomorrow or Sunday, but then we will check day by day, we will see. (Centre back) Ayden (Heaven) doesn't recover. (Defensive midfielder) Toby (Collyer) is not available," the Portuguese boss said.

Athletic have their own injury concerns, with winger Nico Williams and his older brother Inaki both set to miss Thursday's second leg at Old Trafford.

Amorim was also asked about Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who has been a subject of speculation over a move to the Saudi Pro League in recent days.

Amorim said United want to hold on to their 30-year-old captain, who has scored 19 goals and provided 18 assists in 52 matches in all competitions this campaign for the club.

"I think it is easy to understand that (transfer speculation), not just because of the numbers but the way he plays," Amorim added.

"He is a top player and we need to top players. He is a leader, the captain."