Ancelotti says Danilo certain to be part of Brazil World Cup squad

March 31 : Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has backed veteran defender Danilo to be part of his final 26-man squad for this year’s World Cup in North America, adding that his squad is largely settled.

Brazil have been drawn in Group C alongside Morocco, Haiti and Scotland for the June 11 to July 19 tournament, with Ancelotti set to announce his final squad by May 18.

"Danilo is a very important player, not only on the pitch but also off it," Ancelotti told reporters on Monday in Orlando, ahead of his side's warm-up friendly game against Croatia.

"Danilo is certain to be in the final 26-man squad because I like him... his character, his personality, his style of play. He can play in all defensive positions.

"I have a fairly clear idea of the starting line-up for the first match, and the final squad is also pretty much set."

Former Real Madrid and Manchester City defender Danilo, 34, is currently at Brazil club Flamengo. He has played 67 internationals for Brazil across all competitions so far.

Ancelotti said a strong defensive foundation would be essential for Brazil to win a sixth World Cup.

"For Brazil to win the World Cup, we need talent - and we have it - and we need to defend well," the Italian said.

"There's no other way. I'm not convinced by an attacking game alone."