Andreeva overwhelms Cirstea for return to Roland Garros semi-finals

PARIS, June 2 : Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva returned to the French Open semi-finals with a 6-0 6-3 win over Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea on a rainy Tuesday to continue her run in a Roland Garros draw stripped of many big names.

Now among the leading contenders for a maiden Grand Slam title with defending champion Coco Gauff and four-times winner Iga Swiatek out, the Russian next takes on Marta Kostyuk after she won the all-Ukrainian clash with Elina Svitolina.

"Obviously, there are no easy opponents, especially when you're going to be playing the semi-finals of a Grand Slam," Andreeva said, shortly before that match was completed.

"I think we're just going to try to prepare my best. I'm just going to try to do everything I can on the court, fight, and we'll see. The better player will win."

Earlier, the 19-year-old wasted no time asserting herself with ultra aggressive tennis in front of a sparse crowd beneath the Court Philippe Chatrier roof, racing through the first set in only 24 minutes.

"I'm super happy that I was able to play aggressive," said Andreeva, who became the teenager with the most Paris main draw victories this century with her 16th win.

"The last time I played her, it was a very tough battle. Every practice with her is very tough. We've practised 10 times already this year and we know each other well.

"I knew it wouldn't be easy and I'd have to give 200 per cent of my intensity and focus, as she would look to be aggressive and pressure me whenever she could."

Cirstea, playing her third Grand Slam quarter-final in her final year on the circuit, steadied herself early in the second set and recovered a break at 3-3, but the 36-year-old could not halt the Andreeva juggernaut.

Andreeva, who reached the semi-finals two years ago, forced an error from Cirstea's racket to break again and she closed out the victory with a forehand bullet, before walking to the net to give her beaten opponent a warm hug.

The youngster said she did not expect to make such a fast start against a solid player.

"Let's start with me having an amazing warm-up before the match on the court. I felt like I didn't miss one ball during the warm-up," she added.

"I got a bit nervous after that, because usually when you have an amazing warm-up, you don't play the same way during the match. But I don't know, I just found myself being very focused, very aggressive, going for my shots all the time.

"I don't know what happened, I was just in the zone."