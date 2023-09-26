'Your story matters': MMA fighter Angela Lee opens up on new initiative, suicide attempt and sister Victoria’s death

Warning: This story discusses suicide and contains descriptions of a suicide attempt.

SINGAPORE: “The feeling of missing her doesn’t go away. That’s the hardest part – I don’t think that will ever fully go away.”

For mixed martial arts (MMA) champion Angela Lee, the pain of losing her younger sister Victoria remains raw. Aged 18, Victoria took her own life on Dec 26, 2022.

Mental health is a subject close to Lee's heart. Last week, the 27-year-old revealed that her car crash in Hawaii in 2017 was a suicide attempt and not an accident.

Speaking to CNA during her first trip back to Singapore since Victoria’s death, she opened up about her younger sister, her own dark moments six years ago and how they spurred her to set up non-profit organisation Fightstory to help people with their mental health.

KEEPING VICTORIA’S MEMORY ALIVE

Angela, Victoria and their brother Christian Lee all fought at ONE Championship events, representing Singapore and the United States.

Angela is ONE’s reigning atomweight champion and Christian holds the lightweight and welterweight titles, but neither has fought since Victoria’s death.

Lee's voice broke slightly as she spoke about her younger sister. Paying tribute to her, she said her younger sister was “wise beyond her years, even though she was 18”.

“Victoria was the kind of person who never really wanted to worry anyone. She was very considerate and she’s always looking out for others’ feelings,” she added.

“I think that’s one of the main reasons why she didn’t fully come out and share what she was going through, because she didn’t want any of us to be concerned or worried. I think a lot of people feel like that sometimes.”

She described Victoria as an "old soul" who loved vintage music records and baking cheesecakes.

“She was a very talented individual, she just excelled at everything she did … and when we (Angela and her family) come home, she's there at the airport, with this big cheesecake for us.

“That’s the kind of person she was.”