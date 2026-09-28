Ankle injury forces Gakpo out of Dutch squad

AMSTERDAM, Sept 28 : Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo has been forced out of the country's Nations League games against Greece and Serbia this week because of injury, the Dutch FA (KNVB) said on Monday.

• Gakpo, who has scored 25 times in 56 appearances for the Dutch, hurt his ankle in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Serbia in Belgrade, going off after 17 minutes of the Nations League clash following a strong challenge by Sasa Lukic.

• The KNVB said he would return to his club Liverpool and new coach Xavi Hernandez would not call up a replacement.

• Gakpo netted the late equaliser in last week’s 1-1 Nations League draw with Germany, which was the first game since the World Cup for the Nethelrands and a debut for Xavi.

• The Dutch play Greece in Thessaloniki on Thursday followed by a home clash against Serbia in Eindhoven on Sunday.

• Gakpo misses a return to the Philips Stadion where he played for PSV Eindhoven before moving to the Premier League.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)