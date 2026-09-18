Another quick bowler out of South Africa team to take on Australia

CAPE TOWN, Sept 18 : South Africa have suffered another injury blow to their bowling attack as they prepare to face Australia in a three-match One Day International series, starting next week, with Lungi Ngidi ruled out of the fixtures.

Ngidi picked up a right hamstring injury during a domestic first-class game this week and will miss the series, Cricket South Africa said.

"Following scans conducted on Wednesday, he will undergo a period of rehabilitation," it added in a statement on Friday.

Kagiso Rabada and Ottneil Baartman had already been ruled out of the series because of hamstring injuries in a blow to the home team.

The 20-year-old seamer Nqobani Mokoena, who made his ODI debut against Namibia last week, had been called up as Ngidi's replacement.

Gerald Coetzee won a recall to South Africa's ODI squad for the first time in nearly three years to replace Rabada with Duan Jansen included in place of Baartman.

South Africa's ODI series against Australia starts in Durban on Thursday, September 24. It is followed by a three-test series in October.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)