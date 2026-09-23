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Another seamer injury blow for South Africa ahead of Australia ODI series
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Another seamer injury blow for South Africa ahead of Australia ODI series

Another seamer injury blow for South Africa ahead of Australia ODI series

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second Twenty20 International - England v South Africa - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - September 12, 2025 South Africa's Kwena Maphaka in action Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo

23 Sep 2026 04:37PM
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Sept 23 : South Africa have been dealt another blow ahead of the three-match One Day International home series against Australia that starts in Durban on Thursday after fast bowler Kwena Maphaka withdrew with a hamstring injury.

• Maphaka’s injury follows the absence of first-choice fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, who also both have hamstring problems. 

• Lizaad Williams has been called into the squad as a replacement for Maphaka.

• South Africa are also without seamers Ottneil Baartman (hamstring) and Nandre Burger (back), as their seam attack is decimated.

• The first match in the series will be played in Durban on Thursday, before further fixtures in Johannesburg on Sunday and Potchefstroom on September 30.

Source: Reuters
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