Logo
Logo

Sport

Anthony Joshua released from hospital following car accident
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Anthony Joshua released from hospital following car accident

Anthony Joshua released from hospital following car accident
FILE PHOTO: Boxing - Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua - Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida, U.S. - December 19, 2025 Anthony Joshua during his fight against Jake Paul REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo
Anthony Joshua released from hospital following car accident
Former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua looks on as he gets on a vehicle following a car accident, near Sagamu, Ogun State, Nigeria December 29, 2025, in this picture obtained from social media. Sodiq Ayo/via REUTERS
01 Jan 2026 11:06AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Two days after ‌he was hurt in a deadly car crash outside Lagos, Nigeria, British boxing star Anthony Joshua was released from hospital on Wednesday and will continue recovering at home, Nigerian officials said.

The two-time heavyweight champion and 2012 Olympic gold medalist had been kept for observation at Lagoon Hospital with minor injuries following the Monday collision that killed ‌two close members of his team.

Lagos state commissioner for ‌information Gbenga Omotoso wrote on X that Joshua was discharged late Wednesday and medically cleared to recuperate at home.

"Anthony and his mother were at the funeral home in Lagos this afternoon to pay their final respects to his two departed friends as they were being prepared for repatriation scheduled for later ‍this evening," Omotoso added.

Trainer Latif "Latz" Ayodele and strength and conditioning coach Sina Ghami died in the wreck. Hours before the crash, Joshua and Ayodele appeared together in social media clips playing table tennis.

Promoter Eddie Hearn paid tribute to both men, ​writing on Instagram: "Rest in peace ‌Latz and Sina. Your energy and loyalty, among so many other great qualities, will be deeply missed. Praying for strength and guidance ​for all their family, friends and of course AJ during this very difficult time."

Authorities ⁠said the vehicle carrying Joshua struck ‌a stationary truck late Monday morning on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, a major ​route linking Ogun state to Lagos.

The crash has renewed focus on Nigeria's road-safety record. The Federal Road Safety Corps reported 5,421 deaths ‍in 9,570 accidents in 2024, 340 more fatalities than in 2023.

Joshua, whose parents ⁠are Nigerian, last fought on Dec. 19, defeating YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a tune-up as ​he pursues future title ‌opportunities. He is 29-4 overall in his career, with 26 ‍wins ​by way of knockout.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement