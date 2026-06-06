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Antonelli snatches Monaco pole for Mercedes
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Antonelli snatches Monaco pole for Mercedes

Antonelli snatches Monaco pole for Mercedes
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monaco - June 6, 2026 Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli celebrates after qualifying in pole position REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
Antonelli snatches Monaco pole for Mercedes
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monaco - June 6, 2026 Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli celebrates after qualifying in pole position with second placed Red Bull's Max Verstappen and third placed Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
Antonelli snatches Monaco pole for Mercedes
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monaco - June 6, 2026 Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli celebrates after qualifying in pole position with third position Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton REUTERS/Yves Herman
Antonelli snatches Monaco pole for Mercedes
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monaco - June 6, 2026 Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli celebrates after qualifying in pole position REUTERS/Yves Herman
Antonelli snatches Monaco pole for Mercedes
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monaco - June 6, 2026 Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli wins pole position after qualifying REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
06 Jun 2026 11:26PM
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MONACO, June 6 : Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli snatched pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix after a thrilling qualifying battle on Saturday, edging out Max Verstappen with his final lap.

The 19-year-old Italian, leading the world championship after four successive victories, went 0.043 quicker than Red Bull's Verstappen who will start on the front row.

Ferrari, strongly tipped as race favourites, had to be content with the second row on Sunday's grid with Lewis Hamilton third quickest, 0.228 slower, and local favourite Charles Leclerc, winner of the race in 2024, fourth.

Isack Hadjar, in the second Red Bull, was fifth with Antonelli's team mate George Russell a disappointing sixth.

Reigning world champion and last year's Monaco winner Lando Norris will be on the fourth row alongside fellow McLaren driver Oscar Piastri.

Source: Reuters
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