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Antonelli takes sensational home Italian GP win from back of grid
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Antonelli takes sensational home Italian GP win from back of grid

Antonelli takes sensational home Italian GP win from back of grid
Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 6, 2026 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrates after winning the race, becoming the first Italian driver to win the Grand Prix in 60 years. REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
Antonelli takes sensational home Italian GP win from back of grid
Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 6, 2026 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli in action during the race REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
Antonelli takes sensational home Italian GP win from back of grid
Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 6, 2026 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli crosses the finish line to win the race REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Antonelli takes sensational home Italian GP win from back of grid
Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 6, 2026 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli crosses the finish line to win the race REUTERS/Claudia Greco
06 Sep 2026 11:04PM
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MONZA, Italy, Sept 6 : Formula One leader Kimi Antonelli won his home Italian Grand Prix after racing from 19th to first on Sunday in a massive blow for Mercedes teammate and closest championship rival George Russell.

The 20-year-old was the first Italian winner at Monza since Ludovico Scarfiotti for Ferrari in 1966.

Russell, who had led a re-start after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed heavily at the end of lap two, finished second after being hunted down by his teammate with Max Verstappen third for Red Bull.

The Briton had hoped to slash Antonelli's 59-point lead after the Italian took an engine penalty and started on the back row of the grid but instead ended up 66 adrift after 13 rounds.

Source: Reuters
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