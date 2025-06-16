Antonelli's F1 podium debut likely to be first of many

MONTREAL :Kimi Antonelli felt goosebumps in Canada on Sunday after becoming the first Italian driver in 16 years to finish on the Formula One podium.

The 18-year-old Mercedes rookie made it to the bottom step this time but nobody doubted it would be the first of many for the third youngest F1 driver of all time to score a top three result.

The last Italian on the podium was Jarno Trulli with Toyota in October 2009.

"I knew Kimi coming up through the karting ranks, people were already saying great things, so I was keeping an eye on him," said Red Bull's four times world champion Max Verstappen who finished one place ahead and had his first podium at 18.

"I think what's impressive is he's naturally quick. What I like is his level-headed, calm approach. Those are great qualities to have. I was never in doubt that the podium would come this year.

"I'm very happy that it happened for him. It gives you more confidence. It's a nice boost. And it will only get better," added the Dutch driver.

Antonelli has taken the seat vacated by seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton but the team have emphasised he needs time to learn and will make mistakes.

In fact he has made very few in a season that has already seen him become the youngest driver to take a pole, albeit in a sprint, lead a race and set fastest lap.

"I was just hoping for the race to finish, to be honest," said Antonelli of an afternoon where he seized third place from McLaren's championship leader Oscar Piastri on the opening lap and then held on.

"I was even looking at the screen counting the laps because it was very stressful."

Antonelli said the last few laps had been a struggle, with Piastri getting ever closer, but a late safety car after Piastri and teammate Lando Norris collided took the pressure off.

Stepping out onto the Montreal podium and hearing the crowd at a circuit named after Ferrari great Gilles Villeneuve and in a city where there is a significant Italian community, was better than he had imagined.

"I had massive goosebumps. That is definitely a moment I will remember for a very long time. It gives you a boost -results like this and this feeling, you can't buy this feeling," said the fan-voted 'Driver of the Day'.

"It's an amazing feeling and you just want more.

"Now the next goal is to win, to bring Italy back on top. This result was needed. It's also for all the Italian tifosi (fans) out there.

"Imola (his first home race) was an incredible weekend for me in terms of support. It didn’t go as well as I wanted, but seeing so much support already early on is great. So, this result is also for them."