Logo
Logo

Sport

Apollo closes acquisition of Atletico Madrid stake
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Apollo closes acquisition of Atletico Madrid stake

Apollo closes acquisition of Atletico Madrid stake
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Real Betis - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - March 3, 2024 Atletico Madrid fans display a flag in the stands before the match. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Apollo closes acquisition of Atletico Madrid stake
Apollo Global Management's logo at their office in Tokyo, Japan October 20, 2025. REUTERS/Miho Uranaka
12 Mar 2026 08:38PM (Updated: 12 Mar 2026 08:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID, March 12 : Atletico Madrid said on Thursday that U.S. fund Apollo's sports investment arm Apollo Sports Capital had completed the acquisition of a majority stake in the Spanish soccer club.

Apollo Sports Capital agreed in November to become the majority shareholder in the top-tier club.

As part of the transaction, the Quantum Pacific Group will retain nearly all of its previously-held stake as the second-largest shareholder, the club said in a statement.

A source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters that Quantum Pacific will own a stake of around 25 per cent in Atletico after the deal.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The new board will include five directors from Apollo, two from Quantum Pacific and A&O Sherman partner Antonio Vazquez-Guillen, the club said.

Former Atletico player and World Cup winner David Villa will also join the board.

Atletico's shareholders also approved an increase of equity and strategic capital up to an additional 100 million euros ($116 million) to support the club's investments.

($1 = 0.8651 euros)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement