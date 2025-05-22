Aprila expect Martin to honour contract, warn rivals to back off

Aprilia have not had any negotiations with MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin to modify his contract and allow for an early exit, the team said on Thursday, while also firing a warning to other outfits to back off from approaching him.

Martin, who won his first MotoGP title last season with Pramac Racing, switched to Aprilia on a two-year deal, but the 27-year-old has had a nightmare start to the season, having yet to score a point after six rounds.

Wrist and ankle injuries sustained in a pre-season testing crash prevented him from competing in the first three rounds before a crash in his first race in Qatar led to a collapsed lung and bruised ribs that kept him off the bike for weeks.

After Motorsport.com reported that Martin was unhappy and wanted to activate a clause that would release him from his contract at the end of the year, the Italian team said the deal would run its course.

"The contract between Aprilia Racing and Jorge Martin is valid and in effect and, as such, it must be respected by both parties until its expiration (at the end of 2026)," Aprilia said in a statement ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix.

"Aprilia Racing has honoured it in full, within the agreed upon timelines and terms, and will continue to do so in the future.

"Aprilia Racing denies that any negotiations have taken place between the parties to modify the duration of the contract, which remains as originally agreed upon."

Aprilia added that other teams should "refrain from making any kind of offer to riders who are under contract.

"The entire team will continue to support Jorge throughout his recovery process, as it always has, and looks forward to seeing him back on track," it added.

Martin has yet to comment on the speculation but posted a cryptic message on Wednesday saying, "This comeback is personal. Day 1," presumably talking about being cleared to race again.

However, Aprilia will have Marco Bezzecchi and Lorenzo Savadori competing at Silverstone this weekend.