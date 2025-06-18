Argentina bring in several new faces for Lions clash in Dublin

Argentina have named a much-changed line-up with a first start for centre Justo Piccardo in their one-off test against the British & Irish Lions in Dublin on Friday, and three potential debutants off the bench.

Coach Felipe Contepomi has taken the opportunity to blood several new players in the matchday 23, though the side will be led by an old hand in hooker Julian Montoya.

Tomas Albornoz has been selected at flyhalf and forms the halfback pairing with Gonzalo Garcia, while Piccardo and Lucio Cinti are the centres.

The back three contains wings Ignacio Mendy and Rodrigo Isgro, and fullback Santiago Carreras.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The front row sees props Mayco Vivas and Joel Sclavi pack down either side of Montoya.

France Molina and Pedro Rubiolo are the lock pairing, while number 8 Joaquin Oviedo is in the back row with loose-forwards Pablo Matera and Juan Martin Gonzalez.

Contepomi has chosen a 5-3 split between forwards and backs on the bench.

Hooker Bautista Bernasconi, prop Boris Wenger and scrumhalf Simon Benitez Cruz could all debut.

"It is a challenge with a lot of new faces and just a few training sessions together. But the guys have made a lot of effort to take on the new information," Contepomi told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are very pleased with how the newcomers have prepared in this first week. We have focused on ourselves and what we want to instil in the group, we know the Lions will be a big challenge."

Argentina team:

1. Mayco Vivas, 2. Julian Montoya (captain), 3. Joel Sclavi, 4. Franco Molina, 5. Pedro Rubiolo, 6. Pablo Matera, 7. Juan Martín Gonzalez, 8. Joaquin Oviedo, 9. Gonzalo García, 10. Tomas Albornoz, 11. Ignacio Mendy, 12. Justo Piccardo, 13. Lucio Cinti, 14. Rodrigo Isgro, 15. Santiago Carreras.

Replacements: 16. Bautista Bernasconi, 17. Boris Wenger, 18. Francisco Coria Marchetti, 19. Santiago Grondona, 20. Joaquín Moro, 21. Simón Benitez Cruz, 22. Matias Moroni, 23. Santiago Cordero.