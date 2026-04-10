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Argentina to face Honduras and Iceland in World Cup warm-ups
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Argentina to face Honduras and Iceland in World Cup warm-ups

Argentina to face Honduras and Iceland in World Cup warm-ups

Soccer Football - International Friendly - Argentina Training - Ezeiza Training Complex, Buenos Aires, Argentina - March 30, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi during training REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

10 Apr 2026 03:00AM
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BUENOS AIRES, April 9 : Argentina will wrap up their World Cup preparations in June with friendly matches against Honduras and Iceland in the United States, the Argentine football federation said on Thursday.

World champions Argentina will face Honduras on June 6 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, before taking on Iceland three days later at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

In the World Cup, which begins on June 11 and will be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, Argentina will be in Group J alongside Austria, Algeria, and Jordan.

Argentina begin their title defence on June 16 against Algeria.

(Report by Ramiro Scandolo, writing by Janina Nuno Rios, edited by Javier Leira and Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters
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