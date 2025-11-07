Argentina make four changes for Wales clash on Sunday

CARDIFF :Argentina have made four changes to their starting lineup for Sunday’s test against Wales in Cardiff as they continue to struggle with a raft of injuries to key personnel.

Coach Felipe Contepomi on Friday announced three alterations to his pack and one among the backs from the team that lost 29-27 to South Africa in their last Rugby Championship fixture at Twickenham a month ago.

The backline switch sees Mateo Carreras come in on the wing for Juan Cruz Mallia while a surprise change in the forwards sees Marcos Kremer move to the second row from the flank, replacing the injured Pedro Rubiolo.

It means Juan Martin Gonzalez and Joaquin Oviedo are brought into the loose forward trio to join veteran Pablo Matera.

The other change sees Pedro Delgado replace the injured Joel Sclavi at tighthead.

Argentina continue fielding an inexperienced halfback duo with Geronimo Prisciantelli earning a third cap as he is paired with scrumhalf Simon Benitez Cruz.

First-choice halfback pair Tomas Albornoz and Gonzalo Garcia are among several key players out with injury.

On the bench, veteran lock Matias Alemanno returns, set to win his 99th cap but first since his last appearance against Italy in Udine last November.

Argentina also play Scotland at Murrayfield on November 16 and England at Twickenham on November 23.

Team:

15-Santiago Carreras, 14-Bautista Delguy, 13-Justo Piccardo, 12-Santiago Chocobares, 11-Mateo Carreras, 10-Geronimo Prisciantelli, 9-Simon Benitez Cruz, 8-Joaquin Oviedo, 7-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 6-Pablo Matera, 5- Marcos Kremer, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Pedro Delgado, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 1-Mayco Vivas.

Replacements: 16-Ignacio Ruiz, 17-Thomas Gallo, 18-Tomas Rapetti, 19-Matias Alemanno, 20-Santiago Grondona, 21-Agustin Moyano, 22- Juan Cruz Mallia, 23-Rodrigo Isgro

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)