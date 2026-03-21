Argentina to play Mauritania and Zambia in World Cup warm-ups

BUENOS AIRES, March 20 : Argentina will face Mauritania and Zambia this month in World Cup warm-up matches, the South American nation's football body (AFA) said on Friday.

Argentina had been due to play Spain in the "Finalissima" in Qatar, but the game was cancelled due to the conflict in the Middle East.

"The national team will play a friendly against Mauritania as the squad begins its farewell to fans before departing to defend its World Cup title," the AFA said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the AFA added that Argentina "will face Zambia in its second friendly match of the FIFA Date".

The matches will be played at Boca Juniors' La Bombonera stadium on March 27 and March 31, respectively.

Mauritania had been scheduled to face Palestine in Morocco, but that game was also cancelled due to the conflict.

It will be Argentina's third game in a row against an African team, after a 2-0 victory in Angola in November.

Argentina had planned a friendly against Guatemala on March 31, but that match was cancelled after failing to receive FIFA approval because Guatemala were already scheduled to face Algeria in Italy.

Argentina begin their World Cup title defence on June 16 against Algeria, before facing Austria and Jordan in Group J.