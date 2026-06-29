Argentina wary of 'tough' Cape Verde after cruising through group stage

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 28 : Argentina turned their attention to round-of-32 opponents Cape Verde after a dominant group stage, stressing the African side will pose a tough challenge despite suggestions their route to the later rounds could be straightforward.

Argentina, top of Group J, sealed a near-perfect campaign with a 3-1 win over Jordan on Saturday, after beating Algeria (3-0) and Austria (2-0), with Lionel Messi having scored six goals.

The defending champions now face debutants Cape Verde, who impressed in the group stage by holding Spain to a 0-0 stalemate and Uruguay to a 2-2 draw.

"It's pointless for me to sit here and say they're not a tough opponent, because that would be a lie," Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni told reporters. "Maybe for many it's not like that, but I can assure you they are a good team and will make things difficult for us."

Argentina learned their knockout path would avoid facing a former world champion until the semi-finals if they progress. Players, nonetheless, echoed their coach's cautious tone.

"We always focus on ourselves, any opponent is difficult," said winger Giuliano Simeone. "We have to try to do the most damage possible with our best weapons."

Midfielder Leandro Paredes said attention had already shifted after a very positive group stage.

"We achieved the first objective, which was to go through, and now we want more. From tomorrow we'll prepare the match with Cape Verde," he said.

Argentina return to training in Kansas City on Sunday, before facing Cape Verde in Miami on July 3.

Scaloni said defender Cristian Romero, who picked up an injury against Austria, was the only player unavailable against Jordan.

LO CELSO MARKS LONG-AWAITED DEBUT

The Jordan match marked a significant moment for five Argentina players making their World Cup debuts: Simeone, Giovani Lo Celso, Valentin Barco, Marcos Senesi and Jose Manuel Lopez.

For Lo Celso, it was especially meaningful. A member of Argentina's 2018 squad who did not play in Russia and a key figure in the lead-up to their 2022 triumph, he missed the tournament in Qatar through injury.

He made the most of his opportunity against Jordan, scoring with a 19th-minute free kick.

"I waited a long time for this moment. I dreamed of it a lot, and it was much more than I could have imagined," he said. "Sooner or later, work pays off. It's been a long journey, and tonight was more than I dreamed."

Scaloni praised the midfielder's perseverance.

"He's been with us from day one, a spectacular boy who missed the last World Cup in a cruel way. We're happy for him, because he's important for the group."