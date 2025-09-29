Argentina’s Albornoz, Garcia out of Springboks clash at Twickenham

LONDON :Argentina have been forced into two changes to the squad for their final Rugby Championship match against South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday, with Tomas Albornoz and Gonzalo Garcia ruled out through injury.

Gonzalo Bertranou and Nicolas Roger have been summoned to join up with the rest of the squad in London, the Argentine Rugby Union said.

Albornoz returned from a hand injury and scored a try after coming on as a second-half replacement in Saturday’s 67-30 defeat by the Springboks in Durban.

However, the flyhalf is injured again, while scrumhalf Garcia sits out after suffering concussion when his teammate Guido Petti fell on him late in the game at King’s Park.

Saturday’s match is the last in this year’s Rugby Championship with South Africa leading the standings but Argentina out of contention.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)