Argentina’s Albornoz, Garcia out of Springboks clash at Twickenham
Rugby Union - Rugby Championship - South Africa v Argentina - Kings Park Stadium, Durban, South Africa - September 27, 2025 Argentina's Tomas Albornoz in action REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Rugby Union - British & Irish Lions v Argentina - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - June 20, 2025 Argentina's Gonzalo Garcia in action REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
29 Sep 2025 02:44PM (Updated: 29 Sep 2025 02:49PM)
LONDON :Argentina have been forced into two changes to the squad for their final Rugby Championship match against South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday, with Tomas Albornoz and Gonzalo Garcia ruled out through injury.

Gonzalo Bertranou and Nicolas Roger have been summoned to join up with the rest of the squad in London, the Argentine Rugby Union said.

Albornoz returned from a hand injury and scored a try after coming on as a second-half replacement in Saturday’s 67-30 defeat by the Springboks in Durban.

However, the flyhalf is injured again, while scrumhalf Garcia sits out after suffering concussion when his teammate Guido Petti fell on him late in the game at King’s Park.

Saturday’s match is the last in this year’s Rugby Championship with South Africa leading the standings but Argentina out of contention.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters
