Argentina's football association denies reports Tapia summoned by US courts

BUENOS AIRES, July 22 : Argentina's football association (AFA) on Wednesday said it was "completely untrue" that its president Claudio Tapia or treasurer Pablo Toviggino had been summoned to give evidence by U.S. courts.

The association added it was also false that their mobile phones or any other electronic devices had been seized.

Local media had reported that FBI agents detained Tapia and requested his devices before a charter flight carrying the Argentina squad departed from New York.

AFA said in a statement that a U.S. court summons was not directed to either Tapia or Toviggino, but to a third party, who it did not name. The summons ordered that person to appear before a grand jury and potentially provide documents and communications involving several people, including AFA officials, the statement said.

Infobae reported U.S. authorities are investigating more than $300 million in AFA-linked commercial contracts, amid wider scrutiny of Argentine football finances following December raids in a money-laundering probe.