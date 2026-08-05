Logo
Logo

Sport

Arsenal agree £75 million deal to sign Newcastle's Guimaraes - reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Arsenal agree £75 million deal to sign Newcastle's Guimaraes - reports

Arsenal agree £75 million deal to sign Newcastle's Guimaraes - reports
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - May 10, 2026 Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates after Harvey Barnes scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo
Arsenal agree £75 million deal to sign Newcastle's Guimaraes - reports
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - May 2, 2026 Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes before the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo
Arsenal agree £75 million deal to sign Newcastle's Guimaraes - reports
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - May 2, 2026 Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell/File Photo
05 Aug 2026 04:47PM (Updated: 05 Aug 2026 04:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON, Aug 5 : Premier League champions Arsenal have agreed a deal worth £75 million ($99.5 million) to sign Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes, British media reported on Wednesday.

Arsenal's opening offer for the 28-year-old Brazil midfielder was rejected earlier this week, but the London club returned with an improved bid and have now reached an agreement with Newcastle, according to Sky Sports.

Reuters has contacted both clubs seeking confirmation of the deal.

Guimaraes had previously told Newcastle that he wanted to join Arsenal if a suitable offer arrived, reports said.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Newcastle were keen to retain their captain, who has two years remaining on his contract at St James' Park as well as an option for a further year.

The midfielder joined Newcastle from French side Olympique Lyonnais in January 2022 and had become one of the club's most influential players.

He has made 195 appearances in all competitions, scoring 31 goals, and helped Newcastle end a long wait for domestic silverware by captaining them to League Cup success in 2025.

Guimaraes would add further quality and experience to Mikel Arteta's midfield as Arsenal look to defend the Premier League title and challenge in Europe.

The Brazilian international featured for his country at the 2026 World Cup and has been a regular presence in the national team in recent years.

The move will come as another blow for Newcastle after the departures of key players Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, as well as manager Eddie Howe.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement