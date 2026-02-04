Logo
Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 to reach League Cup final
Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 to reach League Cup final

Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Second Leg - Arsenal v Chelsea - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - February 3, 2026 Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana in action with Arsenal's Piero Hincapie, Martin Zubimendi and Kepa Arrizabalaga Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Second Leg - Arsenal v Chelsea - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - February 3, 2026 Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes and Kepa Arrizabalaga celebrate after Kai Havertz scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Second Leg - Arsenal v Chelsea - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - February 3, 2026 Arsenal's Kai Havertz in action with Chelsea's Robert Sanchez before he scores their first goal REUTERS/Toby Melville
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Second Leg - Arsenal v Chelsea - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - February 3, 2026 Chelsea's Moises Caicedo in action with Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi REUTERS/Toby Melville
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Second Leg - Arsenal v Chelsea - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - February 3, 2026 Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
04 Feb 2026 06:06AM (Updated: 04 Feb 2026 06:26AM)
LONDON, Feb 3 : Arsenal booked their spot in the League Cup final by beating Chelsea 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday thanks to an injury-time goal by former Blues attacker Kai Havertz, sealing an aggregate 4-2 win over their London rivals.

After a cagey first hour of the semi-final second leg, with each goalkeeper making only one save, Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior switched to a more attacking formation by bringing Cole Palmer and Brazil winger Estevao off the bench.

They were followed by Alejandro Garnacho – scorer of both Chelsea’s goals in Arsenal's 3-2 first-leg win at Stamford Bridge – as the visitors went in search of the goal they needed to level the aggregate score.

But Mikel Arteta's men held out against the pressure before Havertz scored the only goal of the game in a breakaway move in the dying seconds.

In their first League Cup final since 2018, the Premier League leaders will face either Manchester City or Newcastle United who play their semi-final second leg on Wednesday with City 2-0 ahead from the first leg.

(Writing by William SchombergEditing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters
