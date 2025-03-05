Arsenal can win the Champions League, says Henry

LONDON : Arsenal's Premier League title challenge looks shot and they are still hamstrung by injuries but Champions League glory is within reach, according to former great Thierry Henry.

Arsenal obliterated PSV Eindhoven 7-1 away on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash and all but guaranteed a quarter-final meeting with either holders Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid next month.

Jurrien Timber, scorer of Arsenal's opening goal, said before the trip to the Netherlands that it was a chance for Mikel Arteta's side to change the narrative after a disappointing run of form in the Premier League.

And the dazzling display at the Philips Stadion certainly did that as Arsenal made a massive statement of intent.

Henry, Arsenal's all-time leading goal scorer who played in the 2006 Champions League final defeat by Barcelona, believes that the title race being virtually over will allow the London club to focus squarely on Europe.

"Yes, they can (win the Champions League)," Henry told CBS Sports Golazo. "I do believe that, this is why I called it.

"I'm just saying now, show us that you can do that against a good team, with people that are coming back.

"No disrespect to Eindhoven, I really thought it was going to be difficult, especially away from home but they made it look easy. I think they had an outstanding game."

Arsenal would be at a slight disadvantage in the quarter-final with the home leg first, but Henry said the display against PSV should fill them with confidence.

"We all know that the (Premier) League is over. Apart from if something crazy happens but what I'm trying to say is that this game can help maybe to be confident in this competition and the game that you have after, Real Madrid or Atletico," the Frenchman said.

"Sometimes I think the path to the final can at times help or not, but if you want to win the competition you have to go through these teams."