Logo
Logo

Sport

Arsenal defender Saliba out for extended period, says club
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Arsenal defender Saliba out for extended period, says club

Arsenal defender Saliba out for extended period, says club

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Semi Final - France v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 14, 2026 France's William Saliba reacts after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

23 Jul 2026 05:36AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

July 22 : Arsenal and France defender William Saliba will be sidelined for an extended period after suffering a back injury during the World Cup, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Saliba was hampered by the injury throughout the tournament in the United States, limiting his training, before he was substituted after 30 minutes of France's semi-final defeat by Spain and missed the third-place playoff loss to England.

"Subsequent specialist reviews on William's return to London this week have confirmed that he has suffered a back injury which will require a period of rehabilitation," Arsenal said in a statement.

"Extensive assessments have concluded that surgery is not recommended, but William should now commence a managed recovery programme.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"Everyone is fully focused on supporting William to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible."

Arsenal begin the defence of their Premier League title at home against promoted Coventry City on August 21.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement