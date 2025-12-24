LONDON, Dec 23 : Arsenal edged past Crystal Palace on penalties on Tuesday to reach the semi-finals of the League Cup when goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga saved a spot kick from Palace defender Maxence Lacroix.

His miss capped a miserable evening for Frenchman Lacroix, who scored an 80th- ‌minute own goal before Palace captain Marc ‌Guehi levelled in stoppage time to tie the game at 1-1.

Arsenal won the shootout 8-7, with all the other penalties converted.

The Premier League leaders now play Chelsea in the last four of the League Cup.

Arsenal, who dominated possession, finally got the ‍breakthrough when Lacroix turned the ball past his own goalkeeper Walter Benitez as Palace failed to deal with an Arsenal corner.

Benitez had kept his team in the game with a string of ​fine saves in the ‌first half, twice denying Noni Madueke from close range and also keeping out a header from Gabriel ​Jesus.

Palace, the FA Cup holders, improved after a poor first half ⁠but rarely threatened until Guehi ‌pounced on a knockdown from a free kick to ​take the game to penalties.

The match was delayed from last week because it clashed with a Palace game ‍in the UEFA Conference League.

Arsenal host Brighton & Hove Albion in the ⁠Premier League on Saturday. Palace, who are eighth in the Premier ​League, are at home ‌to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

(Writing by ‍Keith ​Weir; Editing by Hugh Lawson)