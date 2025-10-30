Logo
Arsenal face Crystal Palace, Cardiff City take on Chelsea in League Cup quarter-finals
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Fourth Round - Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - October 29, 2025 Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring their second goal with Arsenal's Mikel Merino
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Fourth Round - Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 29, 2025 Crystal Palace's Yeremy Pino celebrates scoring their third goal with Marc Guehi, Justin Devenny and Jean-Philippe Mateta
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Fourth Round - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - October 29, 2025 Chelsea's Jamie Gittens celebrates scoring their fourth goal
30 Oct 2025 07:07AM (Updated: 30 Oct 2025 07:11AM)
Premier League leaders Arsenal will host Crystal Palace in the League Cup quarter-finals, while third-tier Cardiff City, the only non-Premier League team to make the last eight, will host Chelsea.

Holders Newcastle United are at home to Fulham and Manchester City, who have hoisted the League Cup eight times, host Brentford.

The last-eight games will take place on the week of December 15.

Four of the quarter-finalists - Brentford, Fulham, Cardiff City and Crystal Palace - have never won the League Cup.

Liverpool, who have won the League Cup a record 10 times, were dispatched by Crystal Palace 3-0 in Wednesday's fourth-round tie.

Source: Reuters
