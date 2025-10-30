Arsenal face Crystal Palace, Cardiff City take on Chelsea in League Cup quarter-finals

Premier League leaders Arsenal will host Crystal Palace in the League Cup quarter-finals, while third-tier Cardiff City, the only non-Premier League team to make the last eight, will host Chelsea.

Holders Newcastle United are at home to Fulham and Manchester City, who have hoisted the League Cup eight times, host Brentford.

The last-eight games will take place on the week of December 15.

Four of the quarter-finalists - Brentford, Fulham, Cardiff City and Crystal Palace - have never won the League Cup.

Liverpool, who have won the League Cup a record 10 times, were dispatched by Crystal Palace 3-0 in Wednesday's fourth-round tie.