Logo
Logo

Sport

Arsenal need two own goals to scrape win against rock-bottom Wolves
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Arsenal need two own goals to scrape win against rock-bottom Wolves

Arsenal need two own goals to scrape win against rock-bottom Wolves
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - December 13, 2025 Arsenal's William Saliba celebrates their second goal, an own goal scored by Wolverhampton Wanderers' Yerson Mosquera REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Arsenal need two own goals to scrape win against rock-bottom Wolves
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - December 13, 2025 Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus celebrates their second goal, an own goal scored by Wolverhampton Wanderers' Yerson Mosquera REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
14 Dec 2025 06:08AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON, Dec 13 : Arsenal consolidated top spot in the Premier League but needed a huge slice of luck in the shape of two own goals to secure a nervy 2-1 win against rock-bottom Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Arsenal were not at their ruthless best and thought they had blown their chance when Wolves equalised through Tolu Arokodare with normal time almost up, but Yerson Mosquera headed the ball into his own net under pressure from Gabriel Jesus to rescue victory for the hosts.

Arsenal took the lead with 20 minutes to go when a Bukayo Saka corner bounced off the underside of the crossbar and off the back of unfortunate Wolves keeper Sam Johnstone into the net.

It was a quick reboot for the North London side after seeing an 18-game unbeaten run broken last weekend at Aston Villa and leaves them on 36 points, five ahead of Manchester City and six ahead of Aston Villa, who both play on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement