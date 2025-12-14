Arsenal need two own goals to scrape win against rock-bottom Wolves

LONDON, Dec 13 : Arsenal consolidated top spot in the Premier League but needed a huge slice of luck in the shape of two own goals to secure a nervy 2-1 win against rock-bottom Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Arsenal were not at their ruthless best and thought they had blown their chance when Wolves equalised through Tolu Arokodare with normal time almost up, but Yerson Mosquera headed the ball into his own net under pressure from Gabriel Jesus to rescue victory for the hosts.

Arsenal took the lead with 20 minutes to go when a Bukayo Saka corner bounced off the underside of the crossbar and off the back of unfortunate Wolves keeper Sam Johnstone into the net.

It was a quick reboot for the North London side after seeing an 18-game unbeaten run broken last weekend at Aston Villa and leaves them on 36 points, five ahead of Manchester City and six ahead of Aston Villa, who both play on Sunday.