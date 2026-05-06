Arteta hails 'incredible night' as Arsenal reach Champions League final

LONDON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was overjoyed as his side reached the Champions League final for the second time in their history on Tuesday (May 5), saying there had been a huge positive shift in energy and belief following crucial results over the last week.

A tap-in from captain Bukayo Saka just before halftime and a ninth clean sheet in this season's competition gave Arsenal a 2-1 aggregate semi-final victory over Atletico Madrid.

They now face either holders Paris St Germain, who knocked them out in last season's semi-finals, or Bayern Munich in the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30 - a week after they hope to have sealed a first Premier League title for 22 years.

Arteta, who had sprinted onto the pitch at the final whistle to hug his players and then ran to the home fans for a series of oles, said it had been an "incredible night".

"I cannot be happier, prouder for everybody that is involved in this football club," Arteta told reporters.

"We have all been so aligned on the desire and ambition that we had."