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Arsenal scrape past Sporting to reach Champions League semi-finals
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Arsenal scrape past Sporting to reach Champions League semi-finals

Arsenal scrape past Sporting to reach Champions League semi-finals
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Arsenal v Sporting CP - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - April 15, 2026 Arsenal's William Saliba celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Arsenal scrape past Sporting to reach Champions League semi-finals
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Arsenal v Sporting CP - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - April 15, 2026 Sporting CP's Morten Hjulmand in action with Arsenal's Cristhian Mosquera REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Arsenal scrape past Sporting to reach Champions League semi-finals
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Arsenal v Sporting CP - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - April 15, 2026 Sporting CP's Francisco Trincao in action with Arsenal's Cristhian Mosquera REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Arsenal scrape past Sporting to reach Champions League semi-finals
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Arsenal v Sporting CP - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - April 15, 2026 Arsenal's Leandro Trossard heads onto the post REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Arsenal scrape past Sporting to reach Champions League semi-finals
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Arsenal v Sporting CP - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - April 15, 2026 Arsenal's Max Dowman with teammates celebrates after the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
16 Apr 2026 04:58AM (Updated: 16 Apr 2026 05:02AM)
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LONDON, April 15 : Arsenal edged past Sporting to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the second successive season with a 0-0 home draw earning them a 1-0 aggregate victory on Wednesday.

It was far from convincing though for Mikel Arteta's side as they held on to the lead given to them by Kai Havertz's stoppage-time goal in Lisbon last week.

The well-organised visitors posed a threat at times and almost went ahead on the night shortly before halftime when Geny Catamo's volley clipped the outside of the post.

Arsenal substitute Leandro Trossard also struck the woodwork in the tense latter stages of a dour game in which Sporting ran out of ideas and could not prevent the hosts keeping an eighth clean sheet in 12 Champions League games this season to set up a semi-final clash with Atletico Madrid.

Source: Reuters
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