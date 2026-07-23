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Arsenal sign forward Tzolis from Club Brugge
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Arsenal sign forward Tzolis from Club Brugge

Arsenal sign forward Tzolis from Club Brugge
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Play Off - First Leg - Club Brugge v Atletico Madrid - Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium - February 18, 2026 Club Brugge's Christos Tzolis celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Maurice Van Steen/File Photo
Arsenal sign forward Tzolis from Club Brugge
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Atalanta v Club Brugge - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - September 30, 2025 Club Brugge's Christos Tzolis celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
23 Jul 2026 08:42PM (Updated: 23 Jul 2026 08:45PM)
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July 23 : Arsenal have signed Greece forward Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge on a long-term contract, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

The 24-year-old joins the North London side for a reported fee of £34 million ($45.40 million), according to British media reports, a record for the Belgian Pro League.

"I need some time to realise it, I think! It's absolutely amazing to sign for such a big club, the champions of England. I'm very proud to be part of this team for the next season," he said in a statement. 

Tzolis arrives after an impressive two-year spell with Club Brugge, where he made 108 appearances in all competitions, scoring 43 goals and providing 45 assists.

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He helped the club regain the Belgian Cup in 2025, and was named the Belgian Pro League Player of the Season as they clinched the league title this year.

The Greece international began his professional career with PAOK before earning a move to Norwich City in 2021. During his three-year stint in England, he made 14 Premier League appearances before his move to Belgium in 2024.

Tzolis has represented Greece at various youth levels and made his senior debut in October 2020, going on to earn 34 caps for his country.

($1 = 0.7490 pounds)

Source: Reuters
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