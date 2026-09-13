Arsenal stay perfect, Liverpool and Chelsea both held to draws

LONDON, Sept 12 : Champions Arsenal made it 12 points out 12 as they ground out a 2-0 victory at Sunderland on Saturday to move clear at the top of the Premier League table but Liverpool and Chelsea, both tipped as title challengers, were held to draws.

David Raya's penalty save in the 55th minute proved crucial for Arsenal who went ahead two minutes later with Bruno Guimaraes's first goal for the club.

Bukayo Saka then wrapped up the victory deep in stoppage time from the penalty spot.

Liverpool's stuttering start to the league season continued as they drew 0-0 at home to Fulham while Chelsea required a Joao Pedro equaliser in the second half to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to surprise package Hull City.

Aston Villa scored their first league goal of the season but went down 2-1 at home to Nottingham Forest while Ipswich Town snatched a 3-2 victory at 10-man Crystal Palace.

Bournemouth drew 2-2 at home to Brentford and shot-shy Tottenham Hotspur remained the only side in the top flight without a goal after drawing 0-0 at home to Everton.

It is the first time in Tottenham's history that they have failed to score in their first four league games of a season.

ARSENAL RESILIENCE

Once again Arsenal showed the resilience that took them to their first title in 22 years last season.

Sunderland proved a handful and should have gone in front early on when Dan Ballard flashed a chance wide.

The hosts were awarded a penalty when Ezri Konsa dragged down Ballard in the box but Raya tipped Enzo Le Fee's spot kick against the post. Two minutes later second-half substitute Guimaraes curled a stunning finish past Robin Roefs.

Sunderland pressed for an equaliser but Saka finished them off with a penalty after Reinildo Mandava brought him down and was shown a second yellow card.

Liverpool have now drawn three of their opening four Premier League games under new manager Andoni Iraola and they could have few complaints after a flat display against a Fulham side who earned their first point of the season.

The closest they came to a breakthrough was a Victor Munoz header against the crossbar in the first half.

Iraola said the exertions of Wednesday's Champions League win over Atletico Madrid were not an excuse.

"This will be the season," he said. "We need to find ways of winning games and find moments to score and win these type of games that are close.

"Clearly we lack some freshness and didn't have the moments to create and it has cost us. All in all it has not been a good performance."

REAL THREAT IN ATTACK

Chelsea's habit of scoring early goals and conceding bad ones continued as record signing Morgan Rogers put them ahead after seven minutes at Stamford Bridge.

But while Xabi Alonso's side looked a real threat in attack, their defending let them down again as Mohamed Belloumi struck twice for the visitors before halftime.

Newly-promoted Hull were heading for the top of the table until Joao Pedro slammed in a 66th-minute equaliser from Cole Palmer's assist to spare his side's blushes.

"We need to be more solid and be more controlled. New players and new staff. This is the process. In a few months I'm sure we'll be able to control better," Alonso said.

Hull remain third with eight points, one behind Arsenal and Manchester City while Chelsea have seven points.

Liam Delap scored his first goal for Nottingham Forest since his £50-million ($67.59-million) move from Chelsea to give his side the lead at Villa Park but Villa finally registered with Alysson's first goal for the club, the Brazilian nodding in John McGinn's cross.

Forest grabbed their first win at Villa for 32 years in the 88th minute though as Igor Jesus finished from close range from a Morgan Gibbs-White flick.

Promoted Ipswich secured their second win of the season with an enthralling 3-2 victory at Crystal Palace.

Anan Khalaili put Palace ahead from Daichi Kamada's pass but Emersonn headed Ipswich level from a Leif Davis cross.

Axel Disasi was red-carded before halftime for a reckless foul on Jack Clarke and Davis struck again on the stroke of halftime. Palace thought they had rescued a point with Jorgen Strand Larsen's stunning finish but Zian Flemming pounced in stoppage time to send the away fans into raptures.

New Bournemouth manager Marco Rose is still waiting for his first Premier League victory.

Bournemouth hit back from Kevin Schade's opener to lead with goals by Justin Kluivert and Marcus Tavernier but Schade's lob maintained Brentford's unbeaten start.

($1 = 0.7398 pounds)